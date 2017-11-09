Nickelback Is Doing A Mini Vegas Residency

It’s true – Nickelback is bringing their “Feed The Machine” tour to Vegas. It’s been seven years since the guys were in Sin City, but their return should be epic.

Nickelback will perform for five nights at The Joint venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from February 23rd to March 3rd.

We’re bringing “Feed the Machine Las Vegas” to @TheJointLV at @HardRockHotelLV for an epic 5 show run 2/23 – 3/3. Tix on-sale Fri at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/6oyGXflByQ — Nickelback (@Nickelback) November 6, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Friday. They are even offering a super-cool “Rock Star” package which includes tickets, a one night stay at the Hard Rock and access to an exclusive “Rockstar” lounge.