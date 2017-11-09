Listen Live

Nickelback Is Doing A Mini Vegas Residency

Who Wants To Be A Rockstar?

By Entertainment, Music

It’s true – Nickelback is bringing their “Feed The Machine” tour to Vegas. It’s been seven years since the guys were in Sin City, but their return should be epic.

Nickelback will perform for five nights at The Joint venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from February 23rd to March 3rd.

 

Tickets go on sale on Friday. They are even offering a super-cool “Rock Star” package which includes tickets, a one night stay at the Hard Rock and access to an exclusive “Rockstar” lounge.

