Need A Job? Want To Fix Boats?

Boating Ontario is looking for a new breed of marine technician as the baby boomers who have been keeping boats ship-shape retire…

Cynthia Hodgson at Boating Ontario says her organization has hooked up with Georgian College in Midland to offer a free, 35-week course and 12-week apprenticeship to those interested in learning how to repair and maintain marine vessels. Only those serious about taking this up as a career should apply. Hodgson says it’s not for those who weekend on the water and want to learn how to maintain their own boat. Spaces in the program are limited. Contact info@boatingontario.ca or call 1-888-547-6662 for more information and how to apply.