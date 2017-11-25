Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser for Senior Year-End Trip

Senior high school students are hosting a Christmas Bazaar in the school gymnasium. Wood creations, knitted items, baked goods, Christmas decor and custom vinyl pieces are just a few of the vendors confirmed! Admission is free!

Christmas cheer and food bank donations will be accepted.

Students will be selling chili and a bun to raise money for their year end trip!

Come support great causes AND cross something off your holiday to – do list!!

Thornton Academy – 4073 4th Line, Cookstown, ON L0L1L0

Saturday, November 25th, 2017

10am to 2pm