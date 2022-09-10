Listen Live

Zeppelin Fans Come Together For Resurfaced Bootleg

Some fan sharing brings you another level to an already great bootlegged show,

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, News, Videos

Led Zeppelin did a show in LA at the Inglewood Forum in 1970 and that show has been immortalized by audio recordings as On Blueberry Hill, and the bootleg just got a little better.

John Waters, a fan and a bootleg trader, was contacted by a guy named Eddie Vincent who snuck a camera into that show. He only had 30-second clips, but they were able to come together and bring you the show again!

Source

Related posts

You Voted and Chose The Top 5 Rock Songs Of All Time

Ranking 3 Of Led Zeppelin’s Best Songs 

10 Iconic Rock Lyrics

Led Zeppelin on Kazoo Because Why Not?