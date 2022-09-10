Zeppelin Fans Come Together For Resurfaced Bootleg
Some fan sharing brings you another level to an already great bootlegged show,
Led Zeppelin did a show in LA at the Inglewood Forum in 1970 and that show has been immortalized by audio recordings as On Blueberry Hill, and the bootleg just got a little better.
John Waters, a fan and a bootleg trader, was contacted by a guy named Eddie Vincent who snuck a camera into that show. He only had 30-second clips, but they were able to come together and bring you the show again!