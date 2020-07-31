Join us for Youth Haven’s Inaugural Backyard Campout for Youth!

Date: Any night between Friday, July 31 and Sunday, August 2, 2020

Venue: Your Backyard, Living Room, Campground or Location of your choice

Registration Fee: $50; The first 50 participants to register will receive campfire roasting sticks.

Individual Donation Goal: $100

Team/Family Donation Goal: $300

A fun event where families and individuals can come together while apart to benefit youth who are experiencing homelessness within our community.

Pitch a tent and sleep under the stars, or set up a makeshift tent in your basement or living room. Make an evening of it by preparing and enjoying dinner outside. Opt for traditional games and songs around the campfire. Enjoy S’mores. Make memories.

Photograph or record video of your evening, and share on social media using the hashtags #backyardcampout, #bethedifference and #youthhaven

All proceeds will go towards supporting youth who are experiencing homelessness.

To register, click HERE.