4 pm – 6 pm

The Youth Arts Drop-In program is a free program for all youth under the age of 19, taking place at a different Barrie location each month throughout the year. Youth are invited to come and try their hand at various different art-related activities across all disciplines, giving them a chance to explore the arts outside of their school’s curriculum. The next Youth Arts Drop-In will be at Tyndale Park Pavilion on June 5th and will be posted by local artist Katie Green. Katie Green has a unique way of bringing the City of Barrie to life through urban sketching, and she’s bringing her skills to the Youth Arts Drop-In program! Participants can join Katie at Tyndale Park Pavillion to learn some sketching basics. Then, take those new skills into the park to explore and bring it to life through art. Youth aged 19 years and younger are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. All materials are provided.

For more information about monthly youth arts drop-ins and arts-based workshops, visit www.barrie.ca/workshops