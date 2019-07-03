Youth Arts Drop-In: Dance

4 pm – 6 pm

The Youth Arts Drop-In program is a free program for all youth under the age of 19, taking place at a different Barrie location each month throughout the year. Youth are invited to come and try their hand at various different art-related activities across all disciplines, giving them a chance to explore the arts outside of their school’s curriculum. In July, the Simcoe Contemporary Dancers are bringing energy to St. Vincent Park through their outdoor dance workshop. Participants will try their hand at different movement warmups, techniques, activities, and choreography, learning about dance as they explore the park around them. Youth aged 19 years and younger are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. All materials are provided.

For more information about monthly youth arts drop-ins and arts-based workshops, visit www.barrie.ca/workshops