You Can Get Any Domino’s Pizza For 50% Off This Week

You Won't 'Knead' As Much Dough To Buy Pizza

In honour of Cyber Monday, you can get half-priced pizzas from any Canadian Domino’s location between November 26th and December 2nd when you order online.

No matter what size or kind of pizza you choose, when you order online for carryout or delivery you’ll get 50 per cent off your pizza order. Unfortunately, dipping is not included in this sweet deal, but you can probably spare the extra few dollars with prices this low.

You won’t want to miss out on this ‘za-mazing deal.

 

 

