You Can AirBnB THE Oscar Mayer Wienermobile….

Ever dreamt of sleeping in a slightly erect Hot Dog? Now you can, seriously.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is available to rent RIGHT NOW on AirBnB. The ad is also quite punny, inviting you to ride “shotbun” and fasten your “meatbelt” something I wish I thought of earlier…

It is available august 1-3rd in Chicago, so I guess Canada will have to remain Sausage-less for now., but if you’re up for a road trip, the price is right! Only 136 per night, 1 night maximum stay!