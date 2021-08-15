YMCA OF SIMCOE/MUSKOKA 50/50 RAFFLE

Raffle Licence Numer: #RAF1203682Help the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka in our efforts to build healthier communities across Simcoe, Muskoka, and the District of Parry Sound. Get your tickets for our 50/50 Raffle.Tickets are available online, 20 tickets for $10, 50 tickets for $25, or 250 tickets for $50. Try your luck while supporting your community!

Grand Prize Draws will take place on the following dates:

May 15th, 2021

August 15th, 2021

November 15th, 2021

December 31st, 2021

About the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka

My Y is dedicated to the growth of all persons in spirit, mind, and body, and to their sense of belonging to each other and the global community. In addition to our Health and Fitness facilities the YMCA offers; licenced childcare, day and overnight camp, Employment Services, Youth Services and Newcomer Services.

AGCO licence #RAF1203682

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be in the province of Ontario at the time of purchase

For more information and contest rules, click HERE.