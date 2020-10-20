XCELERATE SUMMIT 2020

This four day virtual conference brings together the area’s most prominent business leaders, stellar keynote speakers, hands-on workshops and connections. Take some time to work on your business. You will not want to miss this event!

While at Xcelerate Summit, you can expect:

To learn some quick fixes and tips to improve performance and efficiency

To walk away with actionable ideas

To get up to date on new technology

To learn strategies to handle growth and retain staff

To learn some ways to increase profitability

To get insights into “what you don’t know”

To meet experts, you can call on

Stay local and learn local! Send your team.

General Access Tickets for $50 inclusive:

Pre-Conference Workshop

Opening Keynote and Conference Access

Xpert Classes

Pop Up Talks

Virtual Networking Rooms

Social Night with

VIP tickets for $99 include:

This year we are pleased to introduce a VIP ticket which will grant you access to exclusive Xperience Classes! For only $99, this ticket will include:

Yoga and Meditation

Cooking Classes with Local Chefs

Beverage Tastings from Local Entrepreneurs

Food Tastings with Local Entrepreneurs

Every VIP attendee will be provided with an Xperience Box that will be filled with items to help enhance your Xperience Class from the comfort of your home! This box is valued at over $200+

Hoodie

Fleece Blanket

Yoga Mat

Sizzle Sauce

Socks

Samples from local Foodpreneurs

and more!

36 hours / 20+ Talks – Expert & Inspiring Speakers

This virtual Summit will be unlike any other Summit we’ve held over the past 7 years! We have over 30 + expert and inspiring speakers! A highlight of some of the topics are;

Fostering resiliency within ourselves and at the workplace with Dr Robyne Hanley-Dafoe

What does the future hold for Canada? Technology and media expert Jesse Brown explains the challenging shifts ahead, and how to stay on top of them with Jesse Brown

Injecting personality into your brand, juicy word play, dive into Instagram and the most important part – your bio with Monique Bryan

Making Change will deliver a one-hour learning session on unconscious bias training and cover topics such as; When good people do bad things: why all of us have biases and how to recognize them. What do I do now? Things you can do today to help make your workplace a safer space for everyone with Michele Newton, Camille Dundas and Dr. Melissa Home

Funding and founds a food business with Sima Gandhi

1- high-impact levers that you can use to rapidly grow your eCommerce Business with Alex Brown

Conference Schedule 2020

Day 1

Georgian Angel Network Investment Meeting

Further, Faster Grand Pitch Competition, presented by the Henry Bernick Centre

Day 2

Key note | Xpert Class | Pop Up Talks | Virtual Experiences

Day 3

Keynote | Xpert Class | Pop Up Talks | Virtual Experiences

Day 4

Presidents’ Panel | Virtual Experiences | Social Night Virtually

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Resiliency and Workplace Wellness

Jesse Brown, Digital Media Expert, Disruptive Journalist, Futurist

