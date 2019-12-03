WWII Vet Says Key to Long Life Is Drinking A Beer-A-Day

Andrew E. Slavonic is a World War II Veteran and turned 102 years old this month and says the reason he lived so long was drinking a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m.

You may remember him from last year when he went viral for claiming Coors Light was also the reason he stayed young. So they gave him a refrigerator stocked with his favourite beer.

He was also invited to the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado to have his daily 4 p.m. bevvy and was honoured at a Pittsburgh Penguins game.

It was an honor welcoming Army Air Force veteran Andrew E. Slavonic and his family to the Coors Brewery in Golden last week. https://t.co/SMyAHHPBk3 — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) January 13, 2019

A big welcome to 101 year old WWII veteran, Andrew Slavonic! His secret to a long life? Coors Light. “I drink more than 1 a day. Sometimes I have 2 or 3. We got to have that one at 4 o’clock though, that’s the most important." It's 4 o'clock somewhere: https://t.co/cNNOCjNSEF pic.twitter.com/Cgc0lhVitk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 16, 2018

Apparently Andrew started drinking Coors in 1996 but switched to Coors Light because his doctor recommended it and he prefers the taste.

(cover photo via Rob Nguyen flickr)