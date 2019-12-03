WWII Vet Says Key to Long Life Is Drinking A Beer-A-Day
a Coors-Light-a-day keeps the grim reaper away
Andrew E. Slavonic is a World War II Veteran and turned 102 years old this month and says the reason he lived so long was drinking a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m.
You may remember him from last year when he went viral for claiming Coors Light was also the reason he stayed young. So they gave him a refrigerator stocked with his favourite beer.
He was also invited to the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado to have his daily 4 p.m. bevvy and was honoured at a Pittsburgh Penguins game.
It was an honor welcoming Army Air Force veteran Andrew E. Slavonic and his family to the Coors Brewery in Golden last week. https://t.co/SMyAHHPBk3
— MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) January 13, 2019
A big welcome to 101 year old WWII veteran, Andrew Slavonic!
His secret to a long life? Coors Light.
“I drink more than 1 a day. Sometimes I have 2 or 3. We got to have that one at 4 o’clock though, that’s the most important."
It's 4 o'clock somewhere: https://t.co/cNNOCjNSEF pic.twitter.com/Cgc0lhVitk
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 16, 2018
Apparently Andrew started drinking Coors in 1996 but switched to Coors Light because his doctor recommended it and he prefers the taste.