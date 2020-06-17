Listen Live

WWE Suspends Production After Wrestlers Test Positive for COVID-19

They've continued to put on new shows weekly since March

By Entertainment, Morning Show

The WWE has been continuing operations out of their training facility in Florida since March.

They’ve continued to put on shows weekly, including WrestleMania with no fans present.

USA Today reported that an unnamed developmental talent tested positive for the virus, which lead to a temporary suspension of operations for the WWE.

The wrestler in question apparently last appeared at the training facility on June 9th and no others have reported symptoms.

The WWE says as a result of this incident, they’ll be testing all employees who have appeared at the training facility.

No word on when production will resume.

[via USA Today]

Related posts

The 2021 Oscars To Be Postponed

Ford is Releasing a Brand New Bronco…on O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #5

Matt James is the First Black Lead on ‘The Bachelor’

NYC Recommends Wearing Masks During Sex and Other Things

New Will Ferrell Flick Coming June 26th

WATCH: Guy Forgets to Turn off Camera After Logging off Zoom Meeting…

Smart & Safe Move By Lollapalooza To Not Officially Cancel The Festival, Rather Move Online

Distillery Accidentally Fills Bottles of Gin With Hand Sanitizer