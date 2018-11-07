Listen Live

World’s First Underwater Hotel Opens in The Maldives

it's only $50,000 a night

By Morning Show, Travel

The first-ever underwater luxury hotel residence opened up in The Maldives last weekend. The Maldives are infamous for having some of the most gorgeous clear blue water and scuba diving on the planet.

It’s called ‘The Muraka’ and you don’t need to scuba dive to it to get in. It’s a two story villa 16-feet below sea level. The suite has a private gym, bar, bathtub, butler’s quarters, infinity pool and a top floor…above water, which has a relaxation deck to tan on.

 

Related posts

There’s One More Rock Band Dave Grohl Wants to Drum With

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s 8th Annual I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy Challenge

WATCH: Carlton the Bear Scares Leafs Players

Ryan Reynolds Filmed New Scenes for the PG-13 ‘Deadpool 2’ Cut

WATCH: Ellen sends Andy and Chrissy Teigen Through a Haunted House

‘The Simpsons’ Are Killing off Apu

People Fur Paws

Kids Bake Cookies With Grandparents Ashes and Feeds Them to Classmates

WATCH: Sylvester Stallone Goes Hardcore for Pens in Old Commercial