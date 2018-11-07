World’s First Underwater Hotel Opens in The Maldives

The first-ever underwater luxury hotel residence opened up in The Maldives last weekend. The Maldives are infamous for having some of the most gorgeous clear blue water and scuba diving on the planet.

It’s called ‘The Muraka’ and you don’t need to scuba dive to it to get in. It’s a two story villa 16-feet below sea level. The suite has a private gym, bar, bathtub, butler’s quarters, infinity pool and a top floor…above water, which has a relaxation deck to tan on.