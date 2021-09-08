WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY – SCSAC DONATING 6TH MEMORIAL BENCH AND TREE

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10th each year to promote worldwide action to prevent suicides. Various events and activities are held on this day to raise awareness that suicide is preventable cause of premature death.

This year the Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council (SCSAC) will be donating a 6th memorial bench and tree to the Town of Gravenhurst. SCSAC is thankful to the Gravenhurst Town Council for acknowledging the tragedy of suicide and offering space to present this donation live. This event is free and everyone is welcome.