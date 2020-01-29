Listen Live

World Record 70-Layer Dip Weighs Over 1000 Pounds

Now they need to create a nacho big enough to get all the layers on there

By Food, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

If you’re one of those dippers who need to get a bit of every layer on your chip, you’ve got a challenge in front of you with this dip.

Bush’s Beans set a new Guinness World Record for largest ‘7 Layer Dip’. It was created using 10 different types of seven-layer dips (including veggie, cuban, fiesta and others), and weighs in at over 1,000 pounds, almost the previous record of 540 pounds.

The dip took 19 people 12 hours to create and was donated to a local charitable organization to help feed those in need. Bush’s did say they had a food hygienist on-hand to ensure food safety guidelines were followed.

(cover photo via cuponeando flickr)

Related posts

Hotel Offers Free Stay for Next 18 Years to People who Make A Baby There This Valentine’s Day

WATCH: Family Loses Family Feud Canada After Funny Answer

WATCH: Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer Denied Entry into Band’s Rehearsal

Canada’s Wonderland Hiring for Thousands of Positions This Spring

Someone Made a Baby Jabba The Hutt

Rush Members Thankful for Receiving so Much Love After Neil Peart’s Death

Free Popcorn at Cineplex Theatres This Sunday

Would you at least try it?

Company Making Cardboard Beds for Tokyo’s Olympic Village Says Beds Won’t Collapse During Sex