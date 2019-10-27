WORKSHOP AND BOOK SIGNING IN SUPPORT OF THE BARRIE FOOD BANK
Workshop and Book Signing in support of the Barrie Food Bank
60 Mary St Barrie, Ontario L4N 1T1 Canada
October 27, 2019
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Author Kaja Blackley will be signing copies of Maggie MacCormack and the Witches’ Wheel at the Drawing House on October 27, 2019, between 3:00PM and 6:00PM.
Prior to the book signing, Kaja will be holding two workshops open to the public.
Admission to Workshop is Free with Food Bank Donation.
Please bring a non-perishable food donation to the Drawing House on the day of the workshops. If you attend both workshops, please bring a separate donation for each event. All contributions will be donated to the Barrie Food Bank.
Food donations are welcome throughout the day but are not mandatory for attending the book-signing.
Noon to 1:00 Workshop 1: Character Development
This all-ages workshop will benefit writers and illustrators of fiction, comics and animation.
1:30PM to 2:30PM Workshop 2: From Notebook to Published Book
This all-ages workshop will benefit creative individuals interested in acquiring an understanding of how to find agents, publish with legacy publishers, self-publish, distribute, market and potentially sell books in several different markets.
Kaja has pledged, in perpetuity, 10.5% of the gross sales of Maggie MacCormack and the Witches’ Wheel to the following four non-profits: The Barrie Food Bank (2.5%), One Tree Planted (2.5%), Sea Legacy (2.5%), and Toronto’s the Children’s Book Bank (3%).
Softcover editions of Maggie MacCormack and the Witches’ Wheel may be purchased the day of the event for CAD $20 and hardcover editions for CAD $40. Purchases are cash-only.