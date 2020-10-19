‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Has Become The First ’90s Song To Hit A Billion Streams

’90s band Oasis’ biggest hit ‘Wonderwall’ just hit a milestone after nearly 25 years since its release (Oct. 30, 1995). It’s the first ’90s song to his one billion streams on Spotify.

🍻 'Wonderwall' has reached over 1 BILLION streams on @Spotify & it’s all thanks to you.🍻

To celebrate, here’s the brand new official fan video from your lip sync entries. A massive thank you to everyone who took part! #WonderBillion @SpotifyUK https://t.co/fEdTnpa67J — Oasis (@oasis) October 14, 2020

The song is the third single from the band’s album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.



‘Wonderwall’ was nominated for Grammys for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Vocal Performance.