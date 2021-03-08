Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie to Host Virtual Luncheon on 2021 International Women’s Day

Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie are thrilled to unveil the 2021

International Women’s Day Empowerment Luncheon with local Keynote Speaker, Joanne Shank, a Self-Love and Empowerment Coach on Monday March 8th

This year’s luncheon features an interactive, live presentation on a courageous journey of self-reflection and exploration while indulging in a gourmet catered meal delivered curbside. Included in delivery is an Exclusive IWD 2021 Women & Children’s Shelter Gift Bag filled with local community Sponsors and Supporters swag.

“On this voyage of self-discovery, we bring to light our deepest passions. If done with courage and vulnerability, this process will also allow us to uncover any limiting or disempowering beliefs and transform them into life-enhancing ones,” says Joanne Shank of Damselfly Transformations. “The unveiling of these passions and beliefs enables us to define and commit to a personal vision, one that will sustain, uplift, and inspire us in the darkest, most difficult moments of our life.”

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 11:45am – 1:00pm

Venue: Virtual, Live

Keynote: Joanne Shank, MEd

Lunch: Delivered curbside

Ways to Support:

 Purchase a ticket at barrieshelter.com/events or on Eventbrite

 Sponsor the event

 Post a #ChooseToChallenge picture on social by calling out gender bias, discrimination and stereotype

The Women & Children’s Shelter is marking 40 years of helping vulnerable women and children in Barrie. But instead of celebrating, the agency wants to focus on spreading awareness that gender based violence still exists in the community. Your support enables women to gain perspectives on their situation, explore options, and make

decisions for themselves.

———————————————————————–

#ChooseToChallenge is this year’s IWD theme. A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day. We can choose to challenge and call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping. We can choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can create an inclusive and more gender-equal world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge.

About Joanne Shank

Joanne is a writer, motivational speaker, and self-love coach. She is inspired by her personal journey of transformation, self-realization, and hope. She brings to her coaching the wisdom drawn from her own experience and a wealth of skills, insight and knowledge acquired as a teacher, mentor and educational leader. Joanne helps women cultivate self-love so that they can create a life of joy, abundance, and unapologetic authenticity.

About International Women’s Day

Each year International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8. The first International Women’s Day was held in 1909. Thousands of events occur to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women. Organisations, governments,

charities, educational institutions, women’s groups, corporations and the media celebrate this important day. This is the time to uphold women’s achievements, recognize challenges, and focus greater attention on women’s rights and gender equality to mobilize all people to do their part.

About the Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie

The Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie has been providing shelter and support services to abused women and their children since 1981. Partial funding for the agency comes from the Ministry of Children, Community & Social Services, the Ministry of the

Attorney General, and generous financial gifts from our community through fundraising events and donations. For more information please visit: www.barrieshelter.com.

