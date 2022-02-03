How “Professional” Should Your Voicemail Be?

A woman lost her job because her voicemail wasn’t professional enough?!

Do you agree that you should have a professional, semi-serious outgoing voicemail…if you’re searching for a job? Is yours serious? Short & to the point? Or do you put some personality into it?

When I was in university, I used to drive my parents BONKERS because my outgoing answering machine message was “Hello? … Hello?? … Who is it? … Just kidding, leave a message!” I still giggle about that one. Nowadays it’s just simple…”Hi there, please leave a message.”

Give a listen to the woman from the US who supposedly lost her job due to her fun voicemail AND the message that her prospective boss left her telling her not to bother trying to get the gig.

McCully