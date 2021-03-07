Listen Live

Woman Finds Another Apartment Behind Her Mirror

She was cold, and the mystery went from there!

TikTok-er Samantha Hartsoe found her NYC apartment drafty, even with the heat cranked, Samantha was consistently cold, and after some investigation she found a draft coming from her bathroom… From behind the mirror.

So obviously she has to share her apartment discovery adventure.

 

 

@samanthartsoe

seriously never would I have expected to find this… and I documented all of it #mystery #fyp #nyc #secret #foryou #apartment #storytime

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

 

 

@samanthartsoe

HOW IS THIS IN MY BATHROOM WALL #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #fyp

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

 

 

@samanthartsoe

TRULY a new meaning to a “hole in the wall” #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #fyp #foryou

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

 

 

@samanthartsoe

crawled through a wall for this mystery so enjoy the finale 🕵🏻‍♀️ #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #storytime #fyp #foryou

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

