Wishing Well Sanctuary Birthday Bash & Fall Festival

They are a multi-dimensional hub and a centre of excellence for humane education, rescued farm animals, and a haven for healing and personal growth.

This event is a family-friendly, plant-based festival complete with vendors, vegan food, kids zone, fun games, face painting, wagon rides and tours around the Sanctuary to meet ‘our’ rescued farm animals, live music and fun family yoga!

We follow all Covid 19 protocols. For the safety of all our animals we ask that you please keep your pets at home.

$20 per person, children under 3 are FREE and it’s FREE parking.

All proceeds raised from this event go towards the Sanctuary programs and dedicated care of ‘our’ rescued animals!

For more details click HERE.