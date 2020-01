Welcome to the 72nd Annual Winterama taking place on February

14-17! There will be a variety of events and activities such as Horse

and Wagon Rides, Kids Snowmobile Rides , Tobogganing, Crokicurl,

the Demolition Derby, the Polar Plunge, the Rotary Winterama

Parade, Family Fishing, the Skate Trail and many more! Remember

to purchase a button at Town Hall to participate!

For more details, click HERE.