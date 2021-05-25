Win a $1,500 Junior Citizenship Award!

The Barrie Police Association is very active in supporting various initiatives and programs in our community, from supporting their members to lending a hand in helping various community organizations and charitable groups, and this week you have a chance to nominate deserving students in our City who have made their own outstanding contributions to the community.

The Barrie Police Association will be awarding two deserving students with a $1,500 Junior Citizenship Award in recognition of their work in giving back to our community. To qualify, they must be currently enrolled at a City of Barrie High School, and have performed some type of community service work. Nominations are being accepted until May 31st. Applications will be reviewed and voted on by the executive “Awards Committee” of the Barrie Police Association.

Award Announcement will be made by the end of June 2021. To nominate a deserving student, click here.