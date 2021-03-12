Listen Live

Wild Drone Footage From Inside Bowling Alley

Quickly becomes a hypnotizing watch

By Audio, Host Blogs

This video is going viral for all the right reasons. Clearly a very talented and experienced drone pilot showed off the ins and outs of a bowling alley in Minnesota, taking you in the front doors and then exploring ever nook and cranny in the place. It’s a staged video but that doesn’t take away the fact that it is done in one take and came out incredible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Christensen (@jaybyrdfilms)

If you explore his page further you will see lots of amazing drone shots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Christensen (@jaybyrdfilms)

