Wild Drone Footage From Inside Bowling Alley
Quickly becomes a hypnotizing watch
This video is going viral for all the right reasons. Clearly a very talented and experienced drone pilot showed off the ins and outs of a bowling alley in Minnesota, taking you in the front doors and then exploring ever nook and cranny in the place. It’s a staged video but that doesn’t take away the fact that it is done in one take and came out incredible.
If you explore his page further you will see lots of amazing drone shots.
