Wild Drone Footage From Inside Bowling Alley

This video is going viral for all the right reasons. Clearly a very talented and experienced drone pilot showed off the ins and outs of a bowling alley in Minnesota, taking you in the front doors and then exploring ever nook and cranny in the place. It’s a staged video but that doesn’t take away the fact that it is done in one take and came out incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Christensen (@jaybyrdfilms)

If you explore his page further you will see lots of amazing drone shots.