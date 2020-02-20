WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!

Discovery Harbour’s SKATE TRAIL open Fri Feb 21 6pm – 9pm fireworks at 7:30pm. Outdoor skating on 1k trail. Crokicurl, snowshoeing, kids snow tube run. Open Sat 12 noon-9pm & Sun 12 noon-4pm. ALL WEATHER PERMITTING. Waivers required.

$8 p/p- Children 5 & under & support persons pic.twitter.com/z7IGWoKNq8

