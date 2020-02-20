WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!
FEBRUARY 21, 22 & 23
Discovery Harbour Skate Trail & Fireworks Display
Discovery Harbour’s SKATE TRAIL open Fri Feb 21 6pm – 9pm fireworks at 7:30pm. Outdoor skating on 1k trail. Crokicurl, snowshoeing, kids snow tube run. Open Sat 12 noon-9pm & Sun 12 noon-4pm. ALL WEATHER PERMITTING. Waivers required.
$8 p/p- Children 5 & under & support persons pic.twitter.com/z7IGWoKNq8
- Friday night, fireworks display at 7:30pm
- HOURS: Friday 6-9pm
- HOURS: Saturday Noon – 9pm
- HOURS: Sunday Noon – 4pm
Barrie Film Festival Presents: The 16th Annual Reel Stories Winter Festival
- From Thurs, Feb. 20 – 23rd
- 4 Days of documentary films from around the world
- All films will be shown at Uptown Theatre, downtown Barrie
24 Hour Blue Mountain Relay
- Snowboard, walk or run 24hr relay.
- Starts at 11:30am on Saturday with the Opening Ceremony in the Village at Blue
Innisfil Polar Bear Dip
- Saturday, Feb. 22
- Innisfil Beach Park
- Starting at noon
Barrie Colts Game Night
- Saturday, Feb. 22
- At Sadlon Arena, Barrie
- Hosting Windsor Spitfires (Their only visit of the season)
Canadian International Auto Show
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre
- Through to Feb. 23
Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show
- International Centre, Toronto
- Open Feb 21, 22 and 23