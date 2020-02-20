Listen Live

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!

FEBRUARY 21, 22 & 23

Discovery Harbour Skate Trail & Fireworks Display

  • Friday night, fireworks display at 7:30pm
  • HOURS: Friday 6-9pm
  • HOURS: Saturday Noon – 9pm
  • HOURS: Sunday Noon – 4pm

Barrie Film Festival Presents: The 16th Annual Reel Stories Winter Festival

  • From Thurs, Feb. 20 – 23rd
  • 4 Days of documentary films from around the world
  • All films will be shown at Uptown Theatre, downtown Barrie

24 Hour Blue Mountain Relay

  • Snowboard, walk or run 24hr relay.
  • Starts at 11:30am on Saturday with the Opening Ceremony in the Village at Blue

Innisfil Polar Bear Dip

  • Saturday, Feb. 22
  • Innisfil Beach Park
  • Starting at noon

Barrie Colts Game Night

  • Saturday, Feb. 22
  • At Sadlon Arena, Barrie
  • Hosting Windsor Spitfires (Their only visit of the season)

Canadian International Auto Show

  • Metro Toronto Convention Centre
  • Through to Feb. 23

Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show

  • International Centre, Toronto
  • Open Feb 21, 22 and 23

