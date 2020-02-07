WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!

View this post on Instagram

Get out of town this winter and enjoy one of the most incredible ice skating trails around at @arrowheadprovpark near Huntsville, Ontario. The park opens for winter adventures on December 13, and you can also skate under the stars, by torch light on select nights. I shared a story with all the details on TheGATE.ca, with suggestions on where to stay if you make it a longer trip. #DiscoverON #ExploreCanada #travelphotography #winter #wintersports #arrowheadprovincialpark #icetrail #skating #wintertravel