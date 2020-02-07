Listen Live

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!

FEBRUARY 7TH, 8TH & 9TH

BARRIE BOAT, FISHING & OUTDOOR SHOW

FEBRUARY 7 – 9

  • Fri. Feb 7   12noon – 8pm
    Sat. Feb 8  10am – 7pm
    Sun. Feb 9 10am – 5pm
  • Boats, ATV’s, Camping and fishing gear, trailers and more
  • Speak to industry experts
  • Meet former Leafs forward, Shaybe Corson
  • Meet the legend of the swap, Troy Landry

KEMPENFELT COMMUNITY PLAYERS PRESENTS: MAMMA MIA

FEBRUARY 6 – 16

DISCOVERY HARBOUR SKATE TRAIL

FEBRUARY 7TH, 8TH & 9TH

  • Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene
  • Friday, Feb. 7 see a fireworks display at 7:30pm
  • Enjoy kids snow tube run
  • Snowshoeing

PORT CARLING WINTERFEST

FEBRUARY 7 – 9

  • Featuring events and activities at Hannah Park and the Community Centre
  • Friday, Feb. 7 watch a fireworks display at Hannah Park at 7:45pm
  • Sunday, Feb. 9 see the Polar Bear Dip at 12:15pm at Hannah Park

BARRIE COLTS GAME NIGHT

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

  • Barrie Colts VS. Sudbury Wolves
  • These two teams are among the most exciting rivalries in the OHL today
  • 7:30pm puck drop at Sadlon Centre
  • Tight points race in the Colts Central Division
  • Teams are gearing up for a strong push to the playoffs

LOCAL SKATE TRAILS 

SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM

ARROWHEAD PROVINCIAL PARK SKATE TRAIL

WOODVIEW MOUNTAIN TOP SKATE TRAIL

ALONG THE NIAGARA ESCARPMENT, TOP OF BLUE MOUNTAIN

Click here for more Skate Trail locations

