WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!
FEBRUARY 7TH, 8TH & 9TH
BARRIE BOAT, FISHING & OUTDOOR SHOW
FEBRUARY 7 – 9
- Happening at East Bayfield Community Centre
- Fri. Feb 7 12noon – 8pm
Sat. Feb 8 10am – 7pm
Sun. Feb 9 10am – 5pm
- Boats, ATV’s, Camping and fishing gear, trailers and more
- Speak to industry experts
- Meet former Leafs forward, Shaybe Corson
- Meet the legend of the swap, Troy Landry
KEMPENFELT COMMUNITY PLAYERS PRESENTS: MAMMA MIA
FEBRUARY 6 – 16
DISCOVERY HARBOUR SKATE TRAIL
FEBRUARY 7TH, 8TH & 9TH
- Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene
- Friday, Feb. 7 see a fireworks display at 7:30pm
- Enjoy kids snow tube run
- Snowshoeing
PORT CARLING WINTERFEST
FEBRUARY 7 – 9
- Featuring events and activities at Hannah Park and the Community Centre
- Friday, Feb. 7 watch a fireworks display at Hannah Park at 7:45pm
- Sunday, Feb. 9 see the Polar Bear Dip at 12:15pm at Hannah Park
BARRIE COLTS GAME NIGHT
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH
- Barrie Colts VS. Sudbury Wolves
- These two teams are among the most exciting rivalries in the OHL today
- 7:30pm puck drop at Sadlon Centre
- Tight points race in the Colts Central Division
- Teams are gearing up for a strong push to the playoffs
LOCAL SKATE TRAILS
SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM
ARROWHEAD PROVINCIAL PARK SKATE TRAIL
Get out of town this winter and enjoy one of the most incredible ice skating trails around at @arrowheadprovpark near Huntsville, Ontario. The park opens for winter adventures on December 13, and you can also skate under the stars, by torch light on select nights. I shared a story with all the details on TheGATE.ca, with suggestions on where to stay if you make it a longer trip. #DiscoverON #ExploreCanada #travelphotography #winter #wintersports #arrowheadprovincialpark #icetrail #skating #wintertravel
WOODVIEW MOUNTAIN TOP SKATE TRAIL
ALONG THE NIAGARA ESCARPMENT, TOP OF BLUE MOUNTAIN
Be sure to sharpen your skates, Woodview Mountaintop Skating is open! This 1km ice skating loop at the top of Blue Mountain boasts unreal views along the Niagara Escarpment. Ice skate rentals are avail & all skill levels are welcome. Check out our app. https://t.co/6gxm24uVnk pic.twitter.com/gSPIvjDnAt
— Blue Mountain Village (@BlueMtnVillage) January 4, 2020