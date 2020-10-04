What You Missed On SNL Last Night

The wait is over, SNL premiered last night and we finally got to see Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and his intro alone sealed the deal on the fact he was the right choice. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump and gave a stellar performance as well. This was a wild week in the world of American politics and after Trump tested positive for Covid-19, the writer’s room at SNL had to work extra hard to incorporate that into their show. Have a look at the cold open as we relive the first Presidential Debate through the eyes of Saturday Night Live.

Chris Rock was the guest host and although is a seasoned veteran — keep in mind that stand up comics have been away from the stage for the longest part of their careers.

Next week Bill Burr will be hosting with Morgan Wallen as the musical guest.