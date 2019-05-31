WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 1st & 2nd
Georgian College Auto Show Weekend...
Saturday & Sunday
The Georgian College Auto Show
(Barrie Campus gates open today 10 – 6)
- Vendor Village is open today, packed, explore the fun field and kids zone
- Try the Porsche Test Track
- See the Canine Dog Show
- Kids can try Yamaha Mini Bikes
- Live Auction
- An appearance by Batman
Saturday
Celebrate Barrie
(Centennial Park on waterfront, Open 10-6)
Head to #Barrie‘s beautiful waterfront this Saturday, June 1st for free family fun! Inflatables, heritage village, entertainment and so much more! #CelebrateBarrie @cityofbarrie https://t.co/F0YTch2Egs pic.twitter.com/IRZp4Y6poW
— Tourism Barrie (@tourismbarrie) May 30, 2019
- Live music
- Heritage Village
- Family fun zone
- Marketplace
Saturday & Sunday
30th Annual Barrie Native Friendship Centre Pow Wow
(at Sunnidale Park)
Saturday
The Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia Presents the 41st Annual Rotary Lobsterfest
(at Eastview Arena, doors open at 6)
Saturday & Sunday
Cookstown Wing Ding Wham Bam Weekend
(Cookstown Fairgrounds & Foodland Plaza )
- Presented by ROCK95
- Canada’s largest community yard sale
- Craft and food vendors
- Live Music
- Festival games