WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 14, 15 & 16

Get Dad some BBQ Ribs this weekend...

By Host Blogs, Uncategorized, Weekend Events Report

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Innisfil Ribfest & Music Festival – Innisfil Rec Complex

 

  • 4 Top BBQ Teams dishing out chicken, ribs and pulled pork all weekend
  • Marketplace
  • Vendors
  • Midway for the kids
  • Live Music
  • Fireworks display Saturday night at 9:45pm

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Barrie Jazz & Bluest Fest – Venues Across Alliston, Bradford, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia

  • Enjoy performances from Centre Stage at Heritage Park all weekend
  • See the Festival Finale shows this Sunday
  • Juno Award Nominee jazz and blues performers

Saturday

MEC PADDLEFEST – BARRIE, Centennial Beach

  • Dive into the world of kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding.
  • You can go for a test paddle
  • Learn skills from the experts
  • Browse exhibitor booths

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Tottenham Bluegrass Festival

  • 3 days of bluegrass music
  • Live from Tottenham Conservation Area

Saturday & Sunday

Hockeyfest Barrie – Barrie Molson Centre

Saturday

Gravenhurst Car Show

Sunday

Bracebridge Father’s Day Car Show

  • Happening through downtown along Manitoba Street

 

