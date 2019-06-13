WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 14, 15 & 16
Get Dad some BBQ Ribs this weekend...
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Innisfil Ribfest & Music Festival – Innisfil Rec Complex
Can’t think of a better way to spend an #evening then #watching #fireworks 😊
- 4 Top BBQ Teams dishing out chicken, ribs and pulled pork all weekend
- Marketplace
- Vendors
- Midway for the kids
- Live Music
- Fireworks display Saturday night at 9:45pm
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Barrie Jazz & Bluest Fest – Venues Across Alliston, Bradford, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia
- Enjoy performances from Centre Stage at Heritage Park all weekend
- See the Festival Finale shows this Sunday
- Juno Award Nominee jazz and blues performers
Saturday
MEC PADDLEFEST – BARRIE, Centennial Beach
- Dive into the world of kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding.
- You can go for a test paddle
- Learn skills from the experts
- Browse exhibitor booths
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Tottenham Bluegrass Festival
- 3 days of bluegrass music
- Live from Tottenham Conservation Area
Saturday & Sunday
Hockeyfest Barrie – Barrie Molson Centre
Saturday
Gravenhurst Car Show
Sunday
Bracebridge Father’s Day Car Show
- Happening through downtown along Manitoba Street