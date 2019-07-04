Listen Live

Weekend Events July 5, 6 & 7

Barrie's Craft Beer & BBQ Festival and more...

Downtown Barrie Craft Beer & BBQ Festival

Heritage Park & Meridian Place – Look for our Kool Days of Summer Street Team

  • Live Music
  • 12 Craft Breweries
  • 5 Professional BBQ Teams
  • Food Trucks
  • Free entrance for all ages
  • Saturday night at 7:30pm see, Lighthouse perform on the Meridian Place Stage

Barrielicious

July 5th – 21st Summer Festival celebrating local restaurants and chefs

  • Over 40 local restaurants participating
  • Offering 3 course meals
  • At fixed prices ranging from $15, $20 & $30
  • Barrielicious runs until July 21st

Family Fishing Week

Fish Ontario lakes license free until July 7th

Mariposa Folk Festival

Tudhope Park, Orillia

  • Happening July 5th – 7th
  • Multiple Stages
  • Headlining act Saturday night is Tom Cochrane & Red Rider

Ghost Tours at Discovery Harbour

Penetanguishene – Every Saturday and Wednesday night

  • Tour the historic grounds
  • Guided tours by lantern light
  • Learn of the history and local eerie happenings

Sunset Speedway

Saturday is race day at the oval track in Innisfil

39th Annual Summer Vintage Boat Show

Saturday, July 6th at Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

Rotary Dockfest

River Mill Park in Huntsville

 

 

