Website Helps You Find That One Song From That One Show

You’re watching a show or movie and suddenly you hear a tune. Maybe it’s familiar? Perhaps you like it but it’s new to you? How do you go about finding that song?

The old venue is trying to Google it using the lyrics or ba-da-da-da‘s. There’s also texting that one friend that is an encyclopedia of music. Or you boogie over to TuneFind, where people come together to help you find that one song from that one movie.

Since it does rely on its user base for information, there is a layer of the community. You either contribute what you know or if you can’t find what you’re looking for, you can also ask.