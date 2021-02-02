Wayne & Garth Return to Promote What?

Big game, the finale, the culmination of the NFL season is less than a week away, and yes there is a football game but so much more than that– including a 17 million dollar halftime show and tens of millions spent on advertising. There is always some great commercials and then others that leave you scratching your head. Why spend so much money on an ad if it’s a little confusing as to what the product/service is? UberEats has released an ad ahead of the big game featuring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their roles as Wayne and Garth for a short 30 seconds.