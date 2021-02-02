Listen Live

Wayne & Garth Return to Promote What?

If you were blindfolded--not sure you could guess the brand being advertised

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

Big game, the finale, the culmination of the NFL season is less than a week away, and yes there is a football game but so much more than that– including a 17 million dollar halftime show and tens of millions spent on advertising. There is always some great commercials and then others that leave you scratching your head. Why spend so much money on an ad if it’s a little confusing as to what the product/service is? UberEats has released an ad ahead of the big game featuring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their roles as Wayne and Garth for a short 30 seconds.

Related posts

*Watch* The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

What Does The World Record Holder With The Deepest Voice Sound Like?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Running For Pres…In 2032…In a TV Show

Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Arrives

Weezer Release ‘All My Favourite Songs’ Ahead of Surprise Album Drop

Rock 95’s Four F’s Of Winter Driving

Foo Fighters Perform ‘No Son Of Mine’ On Kimmel & Drop Video For ‘Waiting On A War’

Sizzle Reel Released From Warner Bros. Featuring 2021 Slate of Movies

Third Song Released From Upcoming Foo Fighters Album