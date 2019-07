The original Zombieland movie came out in 2009. Talahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) are all back for the sequel 10 years later.

The new trailer for “Zombieland: Double Tap” dropped this week and shows the foursome setting up camp in the White House. Little Rock ends up running away and the others set out to find her.

Check out the trailer: