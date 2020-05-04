WATCH: Women of Hollywood Take Part in Virtual Fight Club

Many of us have reached the point where making TikTok videos with our kids is a completely acceptable way to pass time in quarantine, even celebrities.

A group of leading ladies got together to make a pretty entertaining virtual fight club video.

Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Margot Robbie and Darryl Hannah all make an appearance in the video.

It starts with stuntwoman-turned-actress Zoe Bell talking about how bored she is…