WATCH: Woman Climbs into Lion Exhibit at Bronx Zoo

She put herself and the animals in danger...

By Morning Show

A woman climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo over the weekend.

She climbed over the barrier at the African lion exhibit and went right up to a moat that separated the lions from visitors.

 

A zoo spokesperson told CNN

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

[via CNN]

