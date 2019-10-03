WATCH: Woman Climbs into Lion Exhibit at Bronx Zoo
She put herself and the animals in danger...
A woman climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo over the weekend.
She climbed over the barrier at the African lion exhibit and went right up to a moat that separated the lions from visitors.
A zoo spokesperson told CNN
“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”