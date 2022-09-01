WATCH: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Shows Pooh and Piglet in a Whole New Light

This isn’t a movie you want to watch with your kids.

Now that Winnie the Pooh and friends are in the public domain, it’s a free for all. This is one of the first projects to take advantage of lack of copyright protections.

Christopher Robin is all grown up and dating. He brings his new flame to his childhood home. Winnie and friends are bitter with him for abandoning them when he grew up and are out for revenge.

Check out the trailer here: