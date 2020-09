Epic. Epic seems like a perfect word to describe what ‘Dune’ looks like. I know it is based on Frank Herbert’s book, but I have not read the book and this trailer doesn’t seem to give very much away. WHich is perfect. Cast seems star studded, with Timothée Chalemet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. Have a look at the trailer and tell a more appropriate word to describe it, other than epic.