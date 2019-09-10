Watch: Weezer released video for new track ‘The End Of The Game’

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy have announced that they’ll be heading out on a joint tour called THE HELLA MEGA TOUR next year. As part of the announcement, each of the bands have released a new track. Weezer has also released a video for their new tune, “The End Of The Game.”

The new pop rock track comes with distorted power guitar lines, an energetic drum beat, and frontman Rivers Cuomo’s slightly processed vocals. The accompanying video opens up with black-and-white shots of a party before a peculiar-looking alien joins interspersed with shots in colour.

Watch the video for Weezer’s “The End Of The Game” below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and The Interrupters on August 24th, 2020 at the Rogers Centre.