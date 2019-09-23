Watch: We have a new ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ teaser trailer

Sunday night’s broadcast of the Emmys included a fresh look at Netflix’s upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which picks up where AMC’s Breaking Bad left off six years ago. Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman character appears to be on the run following the series’ bloody conclusion.

In the teaser, Pinkman is sitting in the El Camino he fled the scene in, listening to a radio report of Walter White’s explosive massacre. Watch the teaser below.

Emmy Award-winning actor Paul took to Instagram to thank Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan for his effort to carry on Pinkman’s story.

“Thank you for Pinkman,” read Paul’s post. “He is a broken and beaten kid struggling to survive and I feel blessed to have played him for so many years. He is a part of me. This next chapter you created with El Camino is nothing short of brilliant my friend. Heartbreaking but utterly brilliant.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on October 11, 2019