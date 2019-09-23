Watch: We have a new ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ teaser trailer
Jesse Pinkman's story line continues
Sunday night’s broadcast of the Emmys included a fresh look at Netflix’s upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which picks up where AMC’s Breaking Bad left off six years ago. Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman character appears to be on the run following the series’ bloody conclusion.
In the teaser, Pinkman is sitting in the El Camino he fled the scene in, listening to a radio report of Walter White’s explosive massacre. Watch the teaser below.
Emmy Award-winning actor Paul took to Instagram to thank Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan for his effort to carry on Pinkman’s story.
Emmy Award-winning actor Paul took to Instagram to thank Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan for his effort to carry on Pinkman's story.
When I was a kid I used to sit on the floor of Barnes and Noble and flip through @hollywoodreporter to see what movies Hollywood was working on. To see that same kid (slightly older) now on the cover of that same magazine is truly an honor. Thank you Hollywood Reporter and thank you Rebecca Keegan for writing this story. Vince, I absolutely fucking adore you. I would follow you into a fire if you asked me to. That’s how much I trust you. Thank you for Pinkman. He is a broken and beaten kid struggling to survive and I feel blessed to have played him for so many years. He is a part of me. This next chapter you created with El Camino is nothing short of brilliant my friend. Heartbreaking but utterly brilliant. I love you brother. Can’t wait for the world to see what we have been keeping secret for so long. El Camino comes out in theaters and across the globe on Netflix on October 11th. #yeahbitch
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on October 11, 2019