Watch: Travis Barker teases forthcoming collaborations, new music

Travis Barker teases forthcoming collaborations, new music

In A New Interview With MTV

Blink-182’s Travis Barker has teased that the pop punk outfit have a new collaboration with late rapper Juice WRLD on the way.

In an interview with MTV, Barker said that he’s “been spoiled” with the artists he’s gotten to work with. “There’s a Blink-Juice collaboration that hasn’t come out yet, but it’s about to,” Barker explains. “I think it’ll come out on a Blink project as well as Andrew Wyatt’s solo project.”

“It didn’t make the last album,” the drummer continued. “I’m just thankful that more Juice music is gonna be released.”

Watch the interview in full below.

