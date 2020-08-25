Listen Live

WATCH: Town Names Sewage Plant After John Oliver Because he Insulted Them

"Because it’s full of crap just like you, John"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

The mayor of Danbury, Connecticut is not taking John Oliver’s insults lying down. He announced the town was naming their new sewage plant the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant in honour of the Last Week Tonight host.

John Oliver mentioned Danbury in a discussion about racial disparities in the jury selection process on his show. He told viewers “If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*** Danbury!” He went on to say that every citizen of the town has an open invitation to come get a thrashing from him.

Related posts

WATCH: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Introduces Cheetah

The Tragically Hip Offer ‘Courage’ Masks To Provide Relief To Canadian Music Industry

*Watch* First Trailer Arrives for The Batman

David Blaine’s Technique To Improve The Length of Time You Can Hold Your Breath

Listen: Arkells release acoustic album ‘Campfire Chords’, announce television special

Is Borat 2 In The Works?

Listen: Sam Roberts Band share new track “I Like The Way You Talk About The Future”

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock’s sister in new trailer for ‘Enola Holmes’

Listen: Weezer share ‘Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)’ for ‘Bill and Ted Face The Music’ soundtrack