WATCH: Town Names Sewage Plant After John Oliver Because he Insulted Them

The mayor of Danbury, Connecticut is not taking John Oliver’s insults lying down. He announced the town was naming their new sewage plant the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant in honour of the Last Week Tonight host.

John Oliver mentioned Danbury in a discussion about racial disparities in the jury selection process on his show. He told viewers “If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*** Danbury!” He went on to say that every citizen of the town has an open invitation to come get a thrashing from him.