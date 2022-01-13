Listen Live

WATCH: Toronto Raptors Mascot Antagonizes Suns Player During Game

The raptor got sidelined by the Ref

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

The Toronto Raptors played the Phoenix Suns last night and with no crowds in the stands it’s all up to the mascot to distract the players.

Suns player Devin Booker complained to the referees that the Raptor was distracting him during his free throws and asked that they move him from behind the basket.

Related posts

Whose Side Are You On? The Driver Or The Customer

WATCH: Movie Trailer for ‘Studio 666’ Starring Foo Fighters

Metallica and Tool Using COVID Sniffing Dogs on Tour

Bob Saget: TV Dad, Dirty Joke Teller…and Hip Hop Star?

A Well Executed Prank Anyone Can Pull Off

This Sweet Old Grandma Shows The Tried And True Way To Perfectly Fold A Fitted Sheet

Betty White Bloopers To Make You Smile

Aging Beavis and Butt-Head Sketches Shared Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

How Divided Are We? Even Muppets Are Losing It…Over Rocks