WATCH: Toronto Raptors Mascot Antagonizes Suns Player During Game
The raptor got sidelined by the Ref
The Toronto Raptors played the Phoenix Suns last night and with no crowds in the stands it’s all up to the mascot to distract the players.
Suns player Devin Booker complained to the referees that the Raptor was distracting him during his free throws and asked that they move him from behind the basket.
devin booker got the raptor removed from behind the basket pic.twitter.com/H7FFTy0bOP
— Dan Favale (@danfavale) January 12, 2022