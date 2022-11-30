WATCH: The Trailer for That 90’s Show

Red and Kitty Foreman are once again hosting a group of teenagers in their basement in the That 90’s Show trailer.

The 10-episode first season of the show is coming to Netflix on January 19th. The original cast will all be reprising their roles (not including Danny Masterson…obviously) with Red and Kitty getting the most screen time.

Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia comes to visit her grandparents for the summer and befriends a new group of teenagers. So subsequent seasons will take place only during the summer as she makes her annual visit to her grandparents’ house.

Here’s the trailer: