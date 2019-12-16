Listen Live

Watch: The new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sees Tom Cruise training Goose’s son

'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' HITS THE BIG SCREEN ON JUNE 26, 2020

The new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise making his return as Pete “Maverick Mitchell,” who trains his late friend Goose’s son.

The action-packed clip sees Maverick training a new group of Top Gun graduates, featuring Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw’s child. “Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” the synopsis explains.

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.

Top Gun: Maverick hits the big screen on June 26th.

