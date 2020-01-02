Watch: The New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Sees Emily Blunt Escaping Even More Monsters

The first full-length trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, and it appears to be even more action-packed than the original.

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The trailer previews the intense new film, as the family continues to get hunted by monster after monster. “There are people out there worth saving,” Blunt whispers in the clip. “The people that are left, they’re not the kind of people worth saving,” a man responds.

Watch the new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II below.

A Quiet Place Part II hits the big screen in March.