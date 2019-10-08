Watch: The new red band trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ is here

The new red band trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap is here, and it sees the return of Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin.

The dysfunctional zombie-killing family is back, but this time, 10 years after the events of the original 2009 flick, they have to battle evolved versions of the undead. “This new kind of zombie is stronger, faster, better adapted to the hunt,” Stone says in the trailer, which comes packed with gun fights, explosions, and brain-eating monsters.

Watch the trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap below.

Zombieland: Double Tap hits the big screen on October 18th.