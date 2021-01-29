Watch* The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

The month of February is a big one for Disney+, as the streaming platform will launch a section geared for adults with over 500 movies and 150 series, but also Disney will continue to release new content…it’s getting bigger. Quickly. First up is the Mighty Ducks reboot, which sees star Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay. I loved the Mighty Ducks growing up, if I saw it for the first time now— I likely wouldn’t feel that way. So maybe with this reboot kids will have that same experience watching the new TV series, because it certainly seems to lack the magic for me. However, it’s just a trailer, maybe it’s better than it looks?

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers arrives March 26th.