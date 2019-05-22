Listen Live

Watch: The Lumineers Show The Difficulty of Alcoholism In Dark New Video For 'Gloria'

The Lumineers Forthcoming Album Is Set For Release On September 13th

By Entertainment

The Lumineers have dropped a dark new video for “Gloria,” which depicts a struggling alcoholic mother.

The clip follows Gloria Sparks as her life slowly depletes. “Gloria” opens with Sparks playing with her baby as she secretively drinks, and as it progressive it gets worse and worse, with Sparks being rushed to the emergency room, fighting with her husband, and eventually fleeing a car crash that leaves her partner severely wounded.

Watch the video for “Gloria” below.

The Lumineers’ forthcoming album III is set for release on September 13th.

Lead photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.

