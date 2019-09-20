Listen Live

Watch: The Killers pay tribute to Ric Ocasek with a cover of ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’

They interrupted their performance of 'All These Things That I've Done'

By Entertainment

The Killers played a show at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania last night where they paid tribute to The Cars’ frontman Ric Ocasek by performing a cover of The Cars’ “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

Upon his passing last week, The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers took to Twitter to talk about Ocasek’s impact, which you can read below.

Toward the end of their set last night, in the middle of a performance of “All These Things That I’ve Done,” The Killers scrapped the “I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier” part of the track by performing “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

Watch The Killers cover The Cars’ “My Best Friend’s Girl” below.

Related posts

Stream: Foo Fighters release ‘Live In Roswell’ to honour Area 51 raid day

Watch: Green Day releases new video for ‘Father Of All…’

The 10th Annual Undie 500

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix this October

Metallica is the World’s Biggest Touring Band Ever

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says that Donald Trump gives him ‘diarrhea’

Here is the full list of movies and television shows that will be available on Disney+ when it launches

Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus pays tribute to Ric Ocasek with a cover of ‘Just What I Needed’

Seinfeld Coming to Netflix in 2021