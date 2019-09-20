Watch: The Killers pay tribute to Ric Ocasek with a cover of ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’

The Killers played a show at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania last night where they paid tribute to The Cars’ frontman Ric Ocasek by performing a cover of The Cars’ “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

Upon his passing last week, The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers took to Twitter to talk about Ocasek’s impact, which you can read below.

Feeling grateful for Ric. Had the opportunity to send him this email a couple years back. My first king. Thank you, thank you, thank you. pic.twitter.com/h4u8CXDhRg — The Killers (@thekillers) September 16, 2019

Toward the end of their set last night, in the middle of a performance of “All These Things That I’ve Done,” The Killers scrapped the “I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier” part of the track by performing “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

Watch The Killers cover The Cars’ “My Best Friend’s Girl” below.